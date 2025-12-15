Notre Dame commit shatters opponent’s state title dreams with unreal Hail Mary TD pass

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish didn’t make the cut for the College Football Playoff, but the program got something to feel good about over the weekend.

On Saturday, Notre Dame commit and Lake Mary quarterback Noah Grubbs completed a wild Hail Mary pass to lead his school to a come-from-behind 28-27 win over Vero Beach in the Florida Class 7A state championship game.

Down by six points with only seconds left in regulation, Grubbs dropped back and tried to find someone downfield to catch his prayer.

Grubbs’ pass was deflected but landed in the hands of wide receiver Barrett Schulz, who was forced to hand the ball to his teammate, Tavarius Brundidge Jr., as a Vero Beach defender tried to take him down. Brundidge then waltzed into the end zone to score the game-winning touchdown in walk-off fashion.

Here is the play that surely deserves more than just a couple of replays:

Unbelievable doesn’t begin to describe it. With the clock at zero and hope fading, Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs heaved a desperate Hail Mary—and somehow, impossibly, it connected. A walk-off touchdown on the final play delivers Lake Mary its first-ever state title in the most… pic.twitter.com/zJZWout1aD — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) December 14, 2025

With that play, Grubbs showed Notre Dame a little about his composure and poise under duress, qualities that the Fighting Irish — or any other football program — would love a quarterback to have.