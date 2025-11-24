Person on Mississippi high school football sideline shoves opposing player during game

A person on the sidelines for a high school football team in Mississippi has come under fire after he threw a cheap shot at a player during a championship game over the weekend.

Lamar beat Brookhaven Academy 34-17 to win the MAIS 4A Championship on Saturday at Robinson-Hale Stadium in Clinton, Miss. There was some drama early in the second quarter of the game when a member of Brookhaven’s staff shoved Lamar quarterback Sullivan Reed as Reed scampered out of bounds at the Brookhaven sideline.

Reed looked like he was going to avoid any type of collision when the coach stiff-armed the quarterback, causing him to lose his balance. Reed was understandably furious and tried to throw the ball at the coach when he got up, but it hit a Brookhaven player instead.

This happened in a Mississippi private school championship game between Lamar and Brookhaven Academy today. If that’s a coach, gotta be fired, right? pic.twitter.com/sfdcD74FAH — Brandon Walker (@BFW) November 23, 2025

According to WTOK News 11, Reed and two other Lamar players were ejected following the sideline incident. Two members of the Brookhaven sideline were also kicked out of the game, though it is unclear if the coach was one of them. Brookhaven received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

You can see another angle of the skirmish:

Here’s another angle. Looks like we got 2 coaches getting fired tomorrow & one coach going to jail for assault. pic.twitter.com/34hkvVVrB3 — Caleb Jackson (@calebjackson24) November 23, 2025

There has not yet been an official announcement regarding Saturday’s incident, but we would expect some fallout.