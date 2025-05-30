Oilers fans freaked out after Connor McDavid touched trophy

Edmonton Oilers fans freaked out on Thursday night after Connor McDavid did the unthinkable.

McDavid touched the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after his Oilers beat the Stars in Dallas 6-3 to win their Western Conference Final series in five games. One Oilers fan who was in attendance for the game recorded a video and shared it via social media. The video showed some Oilers fans flipping out over what McDavid had done.

Live Rogers reaction to Connor Mcdavid touching the cup pic.twitter.com/V6OKATYBgW — maggie (@MaggieBodnar_) May 30, 2025

There is a long-running superstition that a team will be jinxed if they touch the trophy and not win the Stanley Cup. That’s what led to the reaction from the fans.

Oilers players did not touch the hardware after winning the West last year, though that did them no good. They lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.

As for the Panthers, they beat the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Wednesday to win their series and advance to the Stanley Cup Final. They chose not to touch the Prince of Wales Trophy.

The Panthers did not touch the Prince of Wales Trophy#TimeToHunt | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/K8m1tTSFyE — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) May 29, 2025

Since it didn’t work for them last year, the Oilers probably feel there is no risk with touching the trophy this year. They’re hoping to get the best of Florida this time.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.