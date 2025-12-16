Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban purchases a stake in an NHL team

Nick Saban in a suit
Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban does his traditional walk around at Bryant-Denny Stadium before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban is officially a professional sports owner.

Saban has purchased a minority stake in the NHL’s Nashville Predators, the team announced Tuesday. Saban is making the purchase along with Joe Agresti, his business partner.

“Although I am now retired as a coach, I still possess a competitive nature and a great passion for sports,” Saban said in a statement. “Being involved in a sports team in Nashville has always been a goal and the opportunity to partner in the Predators with a class act like Bill Haslam created the perfect scenario for us. The Preds are a great organization with a fantastic brand, and we are excited to be part of the future success of the franchise.”

This is Saban’s first venture into professional sports ownership. The expectation certainly might have been that he would invest in an NFL team, but the cost of investing in an NHL franchise is much lower. It also lessens the risk of him running into a conflict of interest, which is something he has had to deal with lately.

The Predators are one of the NHL’s rare southern success stories. Though they have missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, they developed into one of the sport’s more successful franchises of the 2010s, and even made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017.

