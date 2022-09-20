Ex-All Star PK Subban makes big announcement

Former NHL All-Star P.K. Subban made a big announcement on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old defenseman announced that he is retiring. Subban shared his announcement in a social media post that included a photo and typed out note.

Subban hinted at the end of the note that he has something big in store.

“I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come,” Subban wrote. “I’m excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!”

Subban began his career with the Montreal Canadiens in 2009-2010. He spent just over six seasons with them, three with the Nashville Predators, and his final three seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto native made three All-Star teams during his career and won the Norris Trophy in 2013, which goes to the best defenseman.

Subban has also done media work and served as an analyst for ESPN.