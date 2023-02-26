 Skip to main content
Video: Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scores goal

February 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Linus Ullmark ready to shoot

Goalie goals don’t happen very often, but when they do, they are spectacular. On Saturday night, Linus Ullmark gave us the latest goalie goal.

The Boston Bruins were leading the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 with under a minute to go. Vancouver went with an empty net in an attempt to tie the game with an extra attacker. Instead, Ullmark got the puck and took advantage by flinging a shot down the ice that slid into the net to make it 3-1.

That was the first goalie goal in the NHL since Pekka Rinna in 2020.

Bruins backup goalie Jeremy Swayman was stoked and celebrated with Ullmark accordingly.

Not only did Ullmark score in the game, but the Vezina Trophy favorite stopped 26 shots to improve his league-leading save percentage to .938 this season.

Teammate Brad Marchand joked about the situation and said Ullmark would be on the power play next.

Ullmark is just the 13th NHL goalie to score a goal.

