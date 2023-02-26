Video: Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark scores goal

Goalie goals don’t happen very often, but when they do, they are spectacular. On Saturday night, Linus Ullmark gave us the latest goalie goal.

The Boston Bruins were leading the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 with under a minute to go. Vancouver went with an empty net in an attempt to tie the game with an extra attacker. Instead, Ullmark got the puck and took advantage by flinging a shot down the ice that slid into the net to make it 3-1.

🚨 LINUS ULLMARK 🚨 WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ym7OLU0jlU — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2023

That was the first goalie goal in the NHL since Pekka Rinna in 2020.

Bruins backup goalie Jeremy Swayman was stoked and celebrated with Ullmark accordingly.

Jeremy Swayman was HYPED for Linus Ullmark's goal. Bruins are 45-8-5. pic.twitter.com/127uoRcPy7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 26, 2023

Not only did Ullmark score in the game, but the Vezina Trophy favorite stopped 26 shots to improve his league-leading save percentage to .938 this season.

Teammate Brad Marchand joked about the situation and said Ullmark would be on the power play next.

Brad Marchand on Linus Ullmark: "I'm sure he'll be on the power play next." — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) February 26, 2023

Ullmark is just the 13th NHL goalie to score a goal.