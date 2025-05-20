Wayne Gretzky made surprising move after Stars’ playoff win

Wayne Gretzky made a surprise appearance in one team’s locker room after they advanced to the Western Conference Finals, but it is not the team one might necessarily have expected.

Gretzky attended Game 6 of the series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tx. on Saturday, and was invited into the locker room after Dallas’ 2-1 win. Gretzky briefly addressed the team and congratulated them on winning a hard-fought series.

The move is a bit surprising, as the Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers, Gretzky’s longtime team, in the Western Conference Finals. One unidentified Stars player even dared ask Gretzky who he would be rooting for.

“Can we enjoy the night tonight?” Gretzky responded to laughter.

Gretzky actually faced some criticism during February’s Four Nations tournament, as some questioned whether he favored the United States over his native Canada during the event. The idea of him backing the Stars over the Oilers is more or less unthinkable, and it’s why him even greeting the Stars at all came as something of a surprise.

The Oilers eliminated the Stars in the Western Conference Finals last season, so this is a highly-anticipated rematch. Presumably, the Stars will not have Gretzky’s backing any further.