Kentucky Derby postponed to first Saturday in September

The horses have also gone on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September, according to WDRB in Kentucky. The first Saturday in September is the 5th this year.

This is the first time the Derby has been postponed since 1945, when the race was run in June.

The Kentucky Derby is the most well-known event on the horse racing calendar and the first jewel of the triple crown. The Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes are the other two races that comprise the triple crown. The Preakness is typically run in May and Belmont in June.

As WDRB notes, the timing of the new race date is around the time the Kentucky State Fair typically is held. The race typically brings in around $400 million to the state’s economy.