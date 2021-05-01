Mattress Mack bets $2.4 million on Essential Quality in Kentucky Derby

The man known as “Mattress Mack” is putting major money down on the Kentucky Derby.

Jim McIngvale aka “Mattress Mack” owns the Gallery Furniture chain in Houston. He is known for putting huge bets down on sports events. He even got a World Series ring from the Astros for what he has done.

At the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Mack bet $2.4 million on Essential Quality to win the race.

Mattress Mack casually places a $100k bet on Essential Quality. @NBCNews' @SteveKornacki breaks down how Mack's large bets have shifted the odds at the @KentuckyDerby. pic.twitter.com/WEB7K06foj — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) May 1, 2021

Mack has an interest in horse racing as someone who is an owner in the sport. But more than that, he often runs promotions at his stores involving sports events.

He is incentivizing people to buy furniture and telling them orders of over $3,000 are free if the favorite wins the Kentucky Derby. So to hedge his store promotion, he put a ton of money down on the favorite — Essential Quality.

Eddie Olczyk speaks with the legend himself Mattress Mack. Mack has already bet $1.7 million on Essential Quality to win the @KentuckyDerby . pic.twitter.com/5xSAL52Ecu — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) May 1, 2021

Either way he’s a winner! And the best part of all is he’s making it fun.