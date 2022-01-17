Chicago sports radio legend Les Grobstein dies at 69

Longtime Chicago sports radio host Les Grobstein has died.

Grobstein was found dead at his home in Elk Grove Village, Ill., on Sunday afternoon, according to Robert Feder. The news was confirmed by Mitch Rosen, the operations director of 670 The Score in Chicago.

Grobstein had been out sick since Wednesday. There has been no cause of death revealed. He was 69.

Grobstein was a Chicago native who had covered sports in the area since his first gig as color commentator for Northwestern basketball in 1970. He went on to work for several radio stations in the city after that, most recently The Score. One of the things Grobstein was best known for was capturing the audio of former Chicago Cubs manager Lee Elia absolutely unloading on the team’s fans in 1983. You can hear the clip below, but beware that it has inappropriate language.

RIP to Chicago radio legend Les Grobstein. Had a chance to meet him years ago at #NBAFinals a very nice man who held down overnights on The Score. Les recorded and gave the world the greatest coaching rant of all-time, manager Lee Elia on Cubs fans. https://t.co/FwSDIvAMos — Ben Maller (@benmaller) January 17, 2022

Grobstein worked in Chicago sports radio for more than 50 years.