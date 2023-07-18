ESPN reporter Jeff Passan out with broken back

ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan revealed on Monday that he is recovering from a serious injury.

Passan, who is based in Kansas City, shared a note via Twitter that said he is recovering from a broken back.

Passan said in his note that he was cleaning up after a big storm in Kansas City when a tree fell on him.

“Sorry I haven’t been posting lately. During cleanup after a big storm in KC, a large tree limb decided to fall and crush me. The good news: I still have use of my arms, legs and Twitter fingers. The bad news: I have a broken back,” Passan wrote in his note.

“The vertebra fracture will heal. I will be better. I’m hoping the pain subsides between now and the trade deadline, though painkiller-fueled tweets could be a fun time.

“To my incredible family, friends and everyone at ESPN who have been so supportive: Thank you. For the nurses, doctors and support staff at KU Med: I so appreciate your care and diligence. And to those who are so vital to helping me deliver news this time of year especially: My back may be shot, but my phone still works.”

Being the proper journalist that he is, Passan of course included a photo of the tree that fell on him.

This is the culprit. You can be damn sure I will be making a bat out of it. pic.twitter.com/WkR4XkGBIH — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 17, 2023

That is a monster of a tree limb.

Despite being hospitalized due to his injury, Passan has still been active enough on Twitter where one likely would not have known that the reporter had recently been hurt.