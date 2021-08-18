Report: Max Kellerman could leave ESPN’s ‘First Take’

Major changes could be coming to ESPN’s “First Take” with one of its co-hosts set for a potential departure.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, co-host Max Kellerman is strongly considering leaving “First Take” after five years to focus more on his ESPN Radio duties and other TV appearances. Kellerman hosts the “Max Kellerman Show” on ESPN Radio, as well as a boxing show on ESPN2.

If Kellerman does leave, the network is not expected to bring in a new debate partner for Stephen A. Smith. Smith would instead likely debate other ESPN personalities or guests instead of having a permanent daily debate partner.

“It could be Stephen A. vs the World,” one source told Front Office Sports.

Kellerman has been Smith’s debate partner since 2016, succeeding Skip Bayless. There have been rumors that Bayless could return to ESPN opposite Smith, but his decision to sign a new contract at FOX Sports last year put that talk to rest.