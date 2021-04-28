Chris Weidman shares X-rays of his broken leg

Chris Weidman on Tuesday shared some before and after photos of his leg injury.

The 36-year-old suffered a nasty compound fracture when he tried to kick Uriah Hall seconds into their fight at UFC 261 on Saturday (gruesome video here). He lost the fight via TKO and was taken out of the cage on a stretcher. Weidman was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The UFC fighter shared X-rays of his leg on Twitter Tuesday showing what the bones looked like before and after surgery.

It will take a while to recover, but nobody should call this the end of Weidman’s career yet.

What’s crazy is that the exact same thing that happened to Weidman on Saturday happened in a previous fight of his. In 2013, Weidman won when Anderson Silva’s leg broke in their fight. Silva was able to return to the cage 13 months later. That seems like a reasonable timeline for Weidman to target for a return.