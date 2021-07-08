 Skip to main content
Donald Trump expected to attend UFC 264

July 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Donald Trump

UFC 264 in Las Vegas is expected to be a major event and take over the city this weekend, with many high-profile guests in attendance. One of the high-profile guests expected to attend is President Donald Trump.

TSN MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter shared a list on Twitter Wednesday of the guests expected to attend the fight event, scheduled for July 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Trump was listed along with several athletes, actors, musicians and celebrities.

Trump has long had a positive relationship with the UFC, going back to his Taj Mahal in Atlantic City hosting UFC fight cards since 2000. That relationship extended to UFC boss Dana White speaking at the Republican National Convention last year.

UFC 264 is being headlined by the third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The event is expected to generate around $15 million in ticket sales.

