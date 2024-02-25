Fans brawl in the stands at UFC Mexico

Violence was truly in the air on Saturday during UFC Fight Night at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

Fans were seen exchanging several blows well before the start of the night’s main event bout between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval.

One fan wearing a black button-down shirt showed some serious power behind his left hook. He took out two foes in quick succession with back-to-back bone-chilling blows to his rivals’ faces.

FIGHT NIGHT MEXICO CITY CROWDS TONIGHT #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/SUPbzO2X8N — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 25, 2024

The crowd could be heard audibly gasping after the second punch victim was seemingly knocked out cold.

The incident happened as fans were waiting for the decision to be announced for the main card opener between Manuel Torres and Chris Duncan. The fighting continued even as UFC’s Bruce Buffer declared Torres as the winner. Torres got on the mic shortly thereafter and tried to de-escalate the situation.

The UFC is no stranger to infighting within the crowd during their marquee events. Fans watching live during UFC 296 in December were treated to a free preview from UFC 297’s headliners as Dricu Du Plessis and Sean Strickland duked it out as members of the audience (video here).

Strickland won the street fight in the stands at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. that night but eventually lost to Du Plessis in the octagon at UFC 297.