Sunday, April 25, 2021

Joe Rogan’s reactions to UFC 261 knockouts went viral

April 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Rogan reaction

Joe Rogan went viral for his reactions to some huge knockouts at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday night.

The longtime UFC commentator went crazy while calling things cageside.

Rose Namajunas had a massive knockout kick to beat Zhang Weili to win the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship. The knockout came on a kick to the head that stunned Weili. Take a look at Rogan’s reaction:

Then in the main event, Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal. Rogan had another similar reaction:

You gotta love it. Rogan was reacting just like every fan watching did.

