Ex-MMA fighter Anthony Rumble Johnson dies – dead at 38

Former MMA fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday.

Rumble had been battling an illness for over a year prior to his death.

Numerous tributes came in for the former UFC contender.

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

Rumble Johnson passed away 🥲 the MMA community lost a legend and I will continue to pray for his family 🙏🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

RIP Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/TYAu2wxn2u — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 13, 2022

RIP Rumble. It is with great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. The BELLATOR family is devastated by his untimely passing and we send our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/qsyoJBZeIM — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) November 13, 2022

Johnson was a successful wrestler in high school and junior college before trying out mixed martial arts. He turned out to be a natural and made his UFC debut in 2007 at age 24.

Known for his quick knockouts, Johnson won two of his first three fights via knockout in the first minute. He began as a welterweight, then moved up to middleweight, light heavyweight, and he even fought at heavyweight.

Johnson twice fought Daniel Cormier for the UFC Light Heavyweight title, but lost both fights. Rumble was 23-6 with 17 knockouts during his professional MMA career. He initially retired in 2017 but came out of retirement to fight for Bellator in May 2021, beating José Augusto Azevedo Barros.