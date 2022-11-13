 Skip to main content
Ex-MMA fighter Anthony Rumble Johnson dies – dead at 38

November 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Anthony Rumble Johnson

Former MMA fighter Anthony “Rumble” Johnson died at the age of 38, the sports world learned on Sunday.

Rumble had been battling an illness for over a year prior to his death.

Numerous tributes came in for the former UFC contender.

Johnson was a successful wrestler in high school and junior college before trying out mixed martial arts. He turned out to be a natural and made his UFC debut in 2007 at age 24.

Known for his quick knockouts, Johnson won two of his first three fights via knockout in the first minute. He began as a welterweight, then moved up to middleweight, light heavyweight, and he even fought at heavyweight.

Johnson twice fought Daniel Cormier for the UFC Light Heavyweight title, but lost both fights. Rumble was 23-6 with 17 knockouts during his professional MMA career. He initially retired in 2017 but came out of retirement to fight for Bellator in May 2021, beating José Augusto Azevedo Barros.

Anthony Johnson
