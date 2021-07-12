Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey.

Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.

I’m amazed that as soon as you hit the ground you were already promoting the next fight @TheNotoriousMMA – I def wouldn’t have had the mind to do that. The other fighters, @ufc and media are lucky to have you. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 11, 2021

That was impressive.

McGregor had just broken his leg in the cage and was likely in an immense amount of pain. He still conducted a postfight interview with Joe Rogan. And he had his eye on promoting a fourth fight with Poirier.

McGregor gets tons of credit for his confidence, as well as for his presence of mind to promote. The guy is an animal. McGregor also shared an update Sunday night about his health.