UFC fighter Davey Grant suffers broken nose, jaw in UFC 251 fight

Davey Grant scored what may have been the best knockout of UFC 251 in the first fight of the night on Saturday night, and it came with a big cost.

After Grant knocked out Martin Day at the UFC Fight Island Event in Abu Dhabi, the bantamweight was heard telling UFC president Dana White that he broke his jaw during the fight. He campaigned for White to give him the $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus. Grant later confirmed on Twitter that he suffered a broken jaw in two places and also broke his nose.

Just got back from the hospital. Jaw is fractured in 2 places and also a fractured nose! But thank you @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc for making this happen it’s everything I wanted and I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity respect to Martin Day true warrior https://t.co/04mo7crGKm — Davey Grant (@DaveyGrantMMA) July 12, 2020

Grant was knocked down by Day in the first round, but he was able to battle back and drop Day with a vicious knockout punch in the third round. It looked like Day was out cold, and the referee immediately stepped in to stop the fight.

WOW. What a start to Fight Island by Davey Grant (+140) (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/rKaseIwLgc — br_betting (@br_betting) July 11, 2020

UFC Fight Island was an overall success, and multiple fighters suffered some nasty injuries in their hard-fought bouts. Grant ended up earning the “Performance of the Night” bonus, which he told White would “change my life.”