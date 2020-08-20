UFC’s Justin Gaethje trying to hunt down man who stole bike from his garage

Justin Gaethje has made a career out of pummeling opponents inside the Octagon, and the MMA fighter would love to do the same to a man who stole from him this week.

Gaethje took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a photo of a man who he claims stole an expensive bike from the UFC star’s garage at his Colorado home. Gaethje says he has several photos of the man that prove he stole his Rambo R1000XP. The bike retails for around $4,500.

This is the bike that was stolen. pic.twitter.com/JX2fhpcMRk — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) August 19, 2020

Gaethje said he was in the middle of doing yard work when the theft took place. He insisted he would have taken matters into his own hands, but the thief left eight minutes before Gaethje walked outside.

Gaethje won the interim lightweight championship back in May when he knocked out Tony Ferguson. His next fight will be against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 on Oct. 24.