Video of UFC legend Mark Coleman in hospital bed goes viral

UFC legend Mark Coleman is recovering in the hospital after he saved his parents from a massive house fire.

Coleman, 59, was awake and alert on Thursday after saving his parents from a house fire in Fremont, Ohio, two days prior. Coleman’s daughter, Morgan, revealed in an Instagram post that her father had been airlifted to a hospital in Toledo, where he was treated for smoke inhalation.

In a video that was shared on his Facebook page Thursday, Coleman was shown embracing his daughters Morgan and Kenzie in a hospital bed. He recalled some details of the incident and called himself “the happiest man in the world.”

Great news to start the day. Per his Facebook page, Mark Coleman is responsive, talking and laughing with his family. Mark says "I'm the happiest man in the world!", as he recalls saving his parents lives. (h/t @JMurrayMMA) pic.twitter.com/qgG9s2XKrt — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 14, 2024

“I’m the happiest man in the world. I swear to God, I’m so lucky,” Coleman said. “I can’t believe my parents are alive. I had to make a decision. I got out of my room and went to the door and it was already horrible. I couldn’t breathe. I almost had to go outside, and I went back and got them. I can’t believe it.”

Coleman also made mention of “Hammer,” who was his dog. The former UFC heavyweight was unable to save the dog, but his daughter said Hammer “saved (Mark’s) life by barking until he woke up.”

You can see some photos of the aftermath of the fire below:

This is what's left of the house Mark Coleman and his family were in last night. Mark's dog Hammer woke him up to a house in flames. He saved both his parents and is fighting for his life. pic.twitter.com/hicYhv7SDm — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) March 12, 2024

Coleman, who is known to many as “The Godfather of Ground-and-Pound,” became the UFC’s first heavyweight champion in 1997. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2008.

Prior to beginning his MMA career, Coleman was a star wrestler at Ohio State. He won an NCAA Division I title for Ohio State in 1988. Coleman also represented the U.S. in the Olympics in 1992.