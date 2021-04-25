 Skip to main content
Valentina Shevchenko had amazing quote after her UFC 261 win

April 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is awesome, and she knows it.

Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade for an easy win at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

Shevchenko had seven takedowns and didn’t give Andrade an inch while winning via TKO in the second round.

After the fight, Shevchenko had a chilling remark for her competitors. She told them not to bother trying to find her weakness as a fighter, because she doesn’t have any.

Now that is confidence.

Shevchenko has won seven straight fights and hasn’t lost since 2017. She has successfully defended the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship five straight times.

