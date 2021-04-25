Valentina Shevchenko had amazing quote after her UFC 261 win

Valentina Shevchenko is awesome, and she knows it.

Shevchenko dominated Jessica Andrade for an easy win at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. at UFC 261 on Saturday night.

Shevchenko had seven takedowns and didn’t give Andrade an inch while winning via TKO in the second round.

Some Valentina Shevchenko things:

– her 7 takedowns tonight tie the single-fight FLW record

– her 7th win in the division is now the most in FLW history

– she's the first fighter in UFC history to earn TWO finishes from the crucifix position. #UFC261 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) April 25, 2021

After the fight, Shevchenko had a chilling remark for her competitors. She told them not to bother trying to find her weakness as a fighter, because she doesn’t have any.

Shevchenko: "Opponents trying to figure out a weakness of mine? Don't waste your time. There is none.” #UFC261 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 25, 2021

Now that is confidence.

Shevchenko has won seven straight fights and hasn’t lost since 2017. She has successfully defended the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship five straight times.