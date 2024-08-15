Jordan Chiles issues statement about bronze medal decision

USA Gynmastics made it clear this week that they will pursue every possible avenue to appeal the decision that was made to take a bronze medal away from Jordan Chiles, and Chiles is not giving up hope, either.

Chiles issued a lengthy statement on social media Thursday addressing the recent Court of Arbitration for Sport decision that resulted in her having to give up her bronze medal from the women’s floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. She said the decision is “unjust” but that she believes “the people in control will do the right thing.”

“I have no words. The decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles wrote. “To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this sport and I am so proud to represent my culture and my country. …

“… I am now confronted with one of the most challenging moments of my career. Believe me when I say I have had many. I will approach this challenge as I have others — and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done. I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”

Chiles had originally finished fifth in the women’s floor exercise, but her coaches successfully appealed a scoring decision that moved her up to third. After action was taken on behalf of Ana Barbosu of Romania, the original third-place finisher, CAS ruled that Chiles’ appeal came later than rules permit, and that the original scoring should have stood. Subsequently, the IOC moved Barbosu back to the bronze medal position and asked Chiles to return her medal.

USA Gymnastics had sought to appeal the decision, claiming it had new evidence proving that Chiles’ appeal was filed within the required time limit. That request was denied by CAS.

Chiles, who won a gold medal in the team all-around in Paris, has received widespread support since the ruling was announced. USA Gymnastics will continue to look for legal avenues to overturn the decision, but it looks to be an uphill battle.