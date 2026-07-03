FIFA makes decision on Folarin Balogun’s red card

The United States got some good news and bad news Friday regarding Folarin Balogun’s controversial red card.

FIFA has informed the U.S. federation that Balogun will not have any games added to his automatic suspension as a result of his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. However, the suspension stands, and he will have to sit out Monday’s Round of 16 game against Belgium.

A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told The Athletic that FIFA has informed the federation that Folarin Balogun won’t have any games added to his punishment for his red card vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.



This means, following Monday’s meeting with Belgium in Seattle, he will be available… pic.twitter.com/fRbqxyhKYW — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 3, 2026

Ultimately, there is no real way to appeal to FIFA to have such a judgment call overturned. The organization has the right to add additional games to the suspension for particularly violent or egregious conduct, but saw no reason to do so here. It means Balogun will be eligible to return in the quarterfinal should the U.S. make it that far.

The fact that Balogun got a red card to begin with remains hugely controversial, as he was simply contesting a loose ball when the incident happened. The decision drew widespread outrage, even though the Americans went on to win 2-0 with ten men.

Balogun is America’s leading scorer at the World Cup, with three goals through the team’s first four matches.