Pele hospitalized for several days with unknown health condition

Brazilian soccer legend Pele was hospitalized several days ago for an undisclosed medical condition, but his representatives insist there is no need to be concerned.

Joe Fraga, Pele’s business manager, told The Athletic on Monday that the 80-year-old has undergone a series of routine tests since being admitted to the hospital last week. Fraga said there was an undisclosed condition detected during Pele’s checkup but that there is no cause for alarm.

“Full battery of tests/scans/colonoscopy/blood etc,” Fraga wrote in a message. “He doesn’t do everything in one day.”

There were rumors last Wednesday that Pele had been hospitalized after passing out. However, Pele took to Instagram to assure fans he simply went in for routine exams that had been put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pele is considered one of the greatest soccer players to ever live. He is the only player in history to win three World Cups, doing so with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His 77 international goals rank seventh all time.

Pele has had medical issues in the past. He was unable to attend the Rio Olympics several years ago due to a health problem.