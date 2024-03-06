College tennis legend announces his retirement

A college tennis legend has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

Former USC Trojans tennis player Steve Johnson, who was a bronze medalist in doubles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, announced Tuesday that he is retiring.

Johnson made his announcement after losing in his qualifying tournament match for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian wells, Calif. Johnson is still competing in the doubles event with partner Tommy Paul, which will mark his last time playing as a pro.

Johnson shared his goodbye announcement via social media.

Thank you to everyone who has been on this ride with me!! pic.twitter.com/B0L7So8Jlz — Steve Johnson (@SJohnson_89) March 5, 2024

“In my heart, I know that I have done everything I could in this journey and it’s time for me to hop off and enjoy time with my family,” Johnson wrote on X.

Johnson battled a knee injury last year that prevented him from playing at the level he wanted. The 34-year-old, who now has young children, said he felt increasingly less desire to be out on the road and away from his family, which contributed to his decision.

Though he won four ATP Tour events and nine ATP Challenger Tour titles during his pro career, Johnson may best be known for being one of the best college players ever. Johnson was part of USC Trojans teams that won four straight national championships. Johnson won the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship in both 2011 and 2022, finishing his college career on a 72-match winning streak.