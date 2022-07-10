 Skip to main content
Nick Kyrgios breaks Wimbledon dress code immediately after loss

July 10, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Nick Kyrgios wears a red hat

Nick Kyrgios has openly disapproved of the strict dress code at Wimbledon, and he found another way to express that after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

Kyrgios adhered to the dress policy at the All England Club by wearing all white while playing. After he lost in four sets, however, he immediately exchange his white hat for a red Jordan Brand cap.

The All England Club has a 10-point list of clothing guidelines. The first states that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.”

Kyrgios was seen wearing a red hat and red Jordan sneakers earlier in the tournament. He said during a BBC interview that he does “whatever I want” and enjoys the publicity that comes along with it.

Kyrgios very much lived up to his reputation on Sunday. He seemed to lose focus on multiple occasions during his loss to Djokovic. The 27-year-old berated his own player’s box throughout much of the match. He also had a funny description of a heckling fan that he wanted to get tossed. The red hat was a great way to top it all off.

