Nick Kyrgios breaks Wimbledon dress code immediately after loss

Nick Kyrgios has openly disapproved of the strict dress code at Wimbledon, and he found another way to express that after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

Kyrgios adhered to the dress policy at the All England Club by wearing all white while playing. After he lost in four sets, however, he immediately exchange his white hat for a red Jordan Brand cap.

Kyrgios is absolutely getting fined for this and could not care less pic.twitter.com/00QnwhJEtL — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 10, 2022

The All England Club has a 10-point list of clothing guidelines. The first states that “competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.”

Kyrgios was seen wearing a red hat and red Jordan sneakers earlier in the tournament. He said during a BBC interview that he does “whatever I want” and enjoys the publicity that comes along with it.

🗣 "Any publicity is good publicity, right?" Nick Kyrgios was not taking the bait when asked about his attire at #Wimbledon. 🎣❌#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/3YSeY0zIAr — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 4, 2022

Kyrgios very much lived up to his reputation on Sunday. He seemed to lose focus on multiple occasions during his loss to Djokovic. The 27-year-old berated his own player’s box throughout much of the match. He also had a funny description of a heckling fan that he wanted to get tossed. The red hat was a great way to top it all off.