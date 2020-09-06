Novak Djokovic apologizes for behavior at US Open

Novak Djokovic issued an apology on Sunday for his behavior at the U.S. Open that led to his default.

Djokovic apologized to the tournament and to the linesperson he accidentally struck with a ball during Sunday’s match. In response to his actions, he added that he needs to “go back within and work on my disappointment” and grow from the incident.

You can see what happened to lead to Djokovic’s default and apology here. These are his first public comments about the incident, as he did not speak to the press after the default.

There have been concerns about how Djokovic vents his frustration on the court during matches. He was dismissive of those concerns before, but it sounds like he might take a second look in the wake of being disqualified at a Grand Slam.