Novak Djokovic was dismissive of temper concerns after 2016 incident

Novak Djokovic’s default at the U.S. Open on Sunday was a career first, but there was plenty of foreshadowing that it could someday happen.

Djokovic is known for his temper and venting his frustration during matches. Sunday’s incident was far from the first time he had struck a ball in frustration after losing a game or a set. One such incident happened at the ATP Finals in 2016, when Djokovic smashed a ball toward the crowd in frustration after losing a set to Dominic Thiem.

Djokovic was asked after the match if he was concerned that such an action could one day “cost you dearly” if the ball hit someone. The Serbian became combative, criticized the question, and suggested he wasn’t concerned at all about that happening.

Djokovic hits ball into crowd and loses cool at press conference – ‘you guys are unbelievable’ https://t.co/RQOQ02Gtdh pic.twitter.com/1EQCrKwwA5 — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) November 14, 2016

Four years later, that exact scenario played out at Flushing Meadows. Djokovic had fair warning. He simply didn’t seem to believe that it could happen and made no effort to change his ways. It ended up costing him a winnable Grand Slam.

Djokovic compounded his issues by skipping press duty after the default. That means we’re still waiting to hear his response to what happened.