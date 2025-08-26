Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Rampage Jackson says he has received death threats after his son attacked Syko Stu

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Rampage Jackson has his fists up
Sep 29, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Rampage Jackson prepares to fight Wanderlei Silva during Bellator 206 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

UFC legend Rampage Jackson said he has received death threats on social media after his son Raja beat wrestler Syko Stu unconscious during a match.

Jackson told Joy Of Everything that he has received social media death threats from “racist people” in the wake of his son’s attack on Syko Stu. He added that some comments even called him a bad father for Raja’s actions.

“It’s uncalled for,” Jackson said, via TMZ Sports.

Rampage had previously issued an apologetic statement on the situation. He also added that he felt his son was suffering from a concussion, and that the injury played a role in Raja’s actions.

Raja Jackson had a backstage altercation with Stu, real name Stuart Smith, during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley, Calif., on Saturday night. Smith hit Raja with a drink can during the altercation. Then during Smith’s wrestling match against another wrestler, Raja entered the ring, body-slammed Stu, and pummeled him with punches while he was down on the mat unconscious (video here).

Smith remains hospitalized, and a recent update suggested he remains “stable but in critical care” in a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Rampage, who is now 47, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He has also fought at the heavyweight level, and he was a wrestler in high school and college. Jackson was known for some of his odd behavior in the ring.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!