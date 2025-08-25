Syko Stu’s brother provides update after wrestler was attacked by Raja Jackson

The wrestler who was brutally beaten by Raja Jackson over the weekend in what appeared to be a stunt gone wrong remained hospitalized as of Monday, according to an update from a family member.

Stuart Smith, who is better known by his wrestling name “Syko Stu,” was pummeled to the point of unconsciousness by Jackson during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley, Calif., on Saturday night. Smith was first involved in a backstage altercation with Jackson during which Smith hit Jackson in the head with a drink can.

Smith then had a wrestling match, and Jackson interrupted the match to body-slam Smith to the mat. Rather than pretending to hit Smith, Jackson repeatedly pummeled Smith’s face and head and left the wrestler bleeding. You can see the shocking video here.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Smith’s brother Andrew Smith said Stuart was “stable but in critical care” in a Los Angeles-area hospital.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu,” Andrew wrote. “Please continue to keep him in your prayers.

“He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support.”

Andrew also warned that the Smith family has not set up any GoFundMe campaigns.

Then on Monday, Andrew provided a more promising update.

“Good Morning. Thank you for the outpouring of support,” Andrew wrote in a different Facebook post. “Stuart is conscious and does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack.

“Thank you everyone for reaching out, it’s been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible.

“He’s currently resting and says, ‘Thank you for the love and support.'”

Jackson, who is the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, is under police investigation for the attack. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the KnokX event on Saturday and took a report, though it is unclear if they spoke with Jackson. One video appeared to show Jackson angrily fleeing the scene following his beatdown of Smith.

Rampage also issued a statement addressing the matter on Sunday.