Raja Jackson beats wrestler Syko Stu unconscious during match

Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, is receiving negative attention after he beat up a man during an apparent wrestling stunt gone wrong.

Knokx Pro Wrestling, which is a wrestling entertainment and training organization, was holding events in Sun Valley, Calif., on Friday and Saturday. Raja, who is a 25-year-old MMA fighter, was shown on the streaming platform Kick getting into an altercation with wrestler Stuart Smith, known as “Syko Stu.” Their backstage incident involved Stu hitting Jackson in the side of the head with a drink can.

Smith then had a wrestling match, and Jackson seemed to think he could enter the ring and intervene. He also appeared to be under the impression that he was supposed to punch and beat up Stu for real rather than pretend to hit him.

Jackson ended up body-slamming Smith to the mat, to the point that Stu appeared to lose consciousness. From there, Jackson then pummeled a defenseless Smith with multiple punches in a row before being stopped.

Beware that the video contains plenty of bad language.

Raja Jackson VS Syko Stu (Full Story)



Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, brutally knocks out Syko Stu after an incident earlier on despite receiving an apology and an opportunity to punch him once as payback and entertainment. He's a criminal and should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/I9X02d1JjP — Main Character (@aintgonnaletyou) August 24, 2025

Smith was left bloodied and unconscious on the mat. Jackson had to be pulled off of Smith after already doing plenty of damage.

KnokX Pro Wrestling issued a statement on their Facebook page Sunday in response to the matter.

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being.

“What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.

“In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans,” they said in a statement.

Raja’s father Rampage also issued a statement on the matter.