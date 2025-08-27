Health update emerges on Syko Stu after wrestler was attacked by Raja Jackson

A health update has emerged regarding wrestler Syko Stu after he was attacked by Raja Jackson on Saturday.

Stu, real name Stuart Smith, is awake and conscious following the attack. The update was provided by Douglas Malo, a friend who intervened on Smith’s behalf to stop the attack Saturday.

“[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that,” Malo told TMZ Sports.

TMZ also shared a photo of Smith in his hotel bed, surrounded by visitors.

On Sunday, Smith’s brother had reported that the wrestler was “stable but in critical care” in a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Smith, who is better known by his wrestling name “Syko Stu,” was pummeled to the point of unconsciousness by Jackson during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley, Calif., on Saturday night. Smith was first involved in a backstage altercation with Jackson during which Smith hit Jackson in the head with a drink can.

Smith then had a wrestling match, and Jackson interrupted the match to body-slam Smith to the mat. Rather than pretending to hit Smith, Jackson repeatedly pummeled Smith’s face and head and left the wrestler bleeding. You can see the shocking video here.

Jackson is the son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson and is under police investigation for the attack. His father has issued an apology for Raja’s actions.