Vince McMahon totals his Bentley in multi-car crash

79-year-old Vince McMahon was involved recently in a major car crash.

The former WWE head McMahon got into an accident around 9 AM local time in Connecticut last Thursday, TMZ reported on Tuesday. McMahon was reportedly traveling northbound on Route 15 in Westport, Conn. in his 2024 Bentley when he rear-ended a 2023 BMW 430 and collided with a wooden beam guardrail serving as the center divider on the highway.

TMZ adds that debris from the collision flew to the other side of the highway, causing a third vehicle (a southbound Ford Fusion) to crash into it. All three cars had to be towed, and the impact was such that the airbags were deployed on both McMahon’s Bentley and the BMW. Fortunately though, no injuries were reported.

McMahon has since been issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident (for which he is due in court in late August). You can read TMZ’s full report on the situation here (including photos of McMahon’s totaled Bentley).

The reported timing of the crash means that it occurred just hours after the death of WWE icon Hulk Hogan. The 71-year-old Hogan died last Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest.

Set to turn 80 next month, McMahon retired from WWE in July 2023 amid an investigation into allegations made against him by a former WWE employee in a lawsuit (supposedly even including explicit texts from McMahon). Within the last year, McMahon was also the subject of the Netflix docuseries “Mr. McMahon,” which he did not agree with his portrayal in.