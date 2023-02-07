WWE legend Jerry Lawler rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Legendary WWE personality Jerry “The King” Lawler was rushed to the hospital and Monday and had to undergo emergency surgery.

According to Jacob Gallant of Action 5 News in Memphis, Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday at his home in Fort Myers, Fla. The 73-year-old underwent surgery and is said to be recovering.

Lawler has had serious health issues in the past, including a previous stroke in 2018. The WWE Hall of Famer also had a heart attack and collapsed during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” in 2012.

Lawler was reportedly pronounced clinically dead for 20 minutes during his 2012 incident and there were fears that he would have brain damage. Despite that, he made a recovery and returned to work as an announcer and personality for WWE for many years.

Though he has not been a full-time commentator since 2020, Lawler did make an appearance on WWE’s Royal Rumble broadcast just over a week ago.

Lawler wrestled on numerous circuits before joining WWE in 1992. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.