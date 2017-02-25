Ad Unit
Cavaliers will reportedly sign Deron Williams

February 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Deron Williams will reportedly sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Williams, who was just bought out by the Dallas Mavericks, will ultimately serve as Cleveland’s backup point guard.

This does not come as a surprise, as it was reported as early as Thursday that the Cavaliers were a likely landing spot if and when Williams was bought out. Cleveland has been in dire need of a backup playmaker for much of the season, and getting Williams on a buyout is the perfect remedy to that particular issue. For Williams, he gets a big opportunity to be an important player on a title contender.


