Cavs reportedly amused by Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ stance on Tristan Thompson dating Khloe Kardashian apparently has changed.

Thompson has been dating Kardashian since last year, and their relationship reportedly was an issue for some players. LeBron James reportedly did not want Kardashian around the team because he feels she could be a distraction. But with Thompson taking care of business and the Cavs succeeding on the court, the attitude towards Kardashian may be different.

In a feature on Thompson, ESPN’s Zach Lowe shared this:

Team higher-ups were a little worried when Thompson began dating Khloe Kardashian in August, but now they are almost amused. When he comes to work, it’s as if the Kardashian thing doesn’t exist.

If that is the case — and it sure seems like it on the court — then Thompson may be the first athlete to date a Kardashian and not let the attention distract him. One side effect is that Kardashian may not be getting as much attention from Thompson as she’d like.

Regardless, Khloe seemed to be a fan of the article about her beau.

Khloe could use some positive attention about a basketball-related item, especially after what one of her exes said about her last week.