Raiders trade Maxx Crosby in blockbuster move

Maxx Crosby in his Raiders uniform
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs off the field after the Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 38-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Maxx Crosby era is over in Las Vegas.

A bombshell report dropped Friday that the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in a stunning move to shake up the NFL offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are sending the Raiders the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s draft and another first-round pick next season to acquire Crosby.

The trade cannot officially be processed until next week, but both sides have reportedly agreed to the terms.

The Ravens landed Crosby for a bit of a discount, considering the Raiders’ reported asking price in the weeks leading up to the trade. Considering Crosby’s immense loyalty to Las Vegas amid years of losing, team owner Mark Davis may have wanted to reward his star pass rusher by sending him to a quality situation.

Crosby, a 5-time Pro Bowler, projects to be the prototypical Ravens player who could help revitalize a Baltimore defense that took a step back last season.

The move signals a complete rebuild for the Raiders, who had just cut ties with Geno Smith hours before the Crosby news broke. They can now pick two blue-chip prospects with the No. 1 and No. 14 picks and possess additional draft capital next season.

