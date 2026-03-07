Raiders trade Maxx Crosby in blockbuster move

The Maxx Crosby era is over in Las Vegas.

A bombshell report dropped Friday that the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in a stunning move to shake up the NFL offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens are sending the Raiders the No. 14 overall pick in next month’s draft and another first-round pick next season to acquire Crosby.

The trade cannot officially be processed until next week, but both sides have reportedly agreed to the terms.

ESPN sources: the Raiders agreed to trade five-time Pro-Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks.



The trade cannot be processed until next week, but it is in place. And Crosby is expected to be a Raven with two 1s back to Vegas.

The Ravens landed Crosby for a bit of a discount, in the weeks leading up to the trade. Considering Crosby’s immense loyalty to Las Vegas amid years of losing, team owner Mark Davis may have wanted to reward his star pass rusher by sending him to a quality situation.

Crosby, a 5-time Pro Bowler, projects to be the prototypical Ravens player who could help revitalize a Baltimore defense that took a step back last season.

The move signals a complete rebuild for the Raiders, who hours before the Crosby news broke. They can now pick two blue-chip prospects with the No. 1 and No. 14 picks and possess additional draft capital next season.