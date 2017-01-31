Charles Barkley responds to LeBron James, calls him ‘whiny’

If you thought Charles Barkley would be intimidated by LeBron James’ response to his criticism last week, then you don’t know Chuck.

Barkley went on “Waddle & Silvy” on ESPN 1000 Chicago on Tuesday to respond to James, who ripped him on Monday night.

To recap this whole feud, last week Barkley said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” that James ripping the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office for not bringing in more talent was “inappropriate.” On Monday night, James decided to respond with these harsh comments in which he personally attacked Barkley and his questionable background.

Barkley is friendly with Waddle and Silvy and frequently goes on air with them. Here’s what he said Tuesday in response to James:

Charles Barkley on ESPN Radio right now, calls LeBron "whiny" again but says he is not going to "get personal" the way he says LeBron did. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

"Clearly he Googled me and found out some things"

(tho first Barkley asked 'what's it called when you go on the internet & look things up?') — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Barkley: "This notion that we have to be friends – we're never going to be friends."

Says the young generation "always takes it personally." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Barkley asked on ESPN's @WaddleandSilvy show about sitting down w/LeBron "Why I got to clear the air? It's not going to change my opinion." — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley adds that LeBron forgot a few insults about him, like that he finished last on Jeopardy. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

On LeBron bringing up that he once threw someone through a window: "We were on the 1st floor. I told the judge I wish it was the 3rd floor" — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Charles Barkley now suggesting to @WaddleandSilvy that he and LeBron should go at each other with paintball guns as an event at All-Star. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 31, 2017

Barkley thinks James is wrong for going after him personally after the criticism. How does he expect James to react when Barkley ripped him for it? I guess maybe to ignore the criticism. But Barkley has one of the loudest microphones of all NBA analysts in the league, so his opinion carries a lot of weight. And it’s clear that of everyone, Barkley’s criticism seems to matter a lot to LeBron. Recall that James once referenced Barkley in a Nike commercial about being a villain.

The difference is Barkley doesn’t view his criticism as personal, but rather him objectively reviewing matters. Barkley even said in 2012 after James won his first ring that he was “happy” for LeBron. So it’s not personal for Barkley when he criticizes someone. The players see it differently.