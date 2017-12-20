Chris Bosh’s mom allegedly exploited disabled man in drug ring

Chris Bosh’s mother has been arrested and accused of exploiting a disabled man as part of her drug dealing.

Frieda Bosh had been living in a home that was running a drug trafficking operation, and was a suspect in that ring. She has now been arrested with an added accusation — that she was forcing another resident of the home, Johnathan Brown, to use his disability check to pay for rent.

The drug ring was Brown’s, and according to the police report via TMZ Sports, Bosh “allowed this to occur as a means of obtaining free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing narcotics and marijuana to be distributed from the offense location.”

Bosh’s mother has denied wrongdoing and accused son Chris of trying to evict her. Chris Bosh himself is not said to be involved in any of the potential illegality.