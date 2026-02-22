Video: Jalen Green hits buzzer-beater in second overtime to beat the Magic

The Phoenix Suns got the job done on Sunday against the Orlando Magic, thanks to the clutch heroics of Jalen Green.

With 1.1 seconds left in the second overtime, Suns forward Royce O’Neale inbounded the ball to Green, who had been shooting bricks all game long.

With seemingly all the confidence in the world despite an ugly shooting night, Green shot the ball from deep right corner as Orlando’s Anthony Black tried to go for a block. It was too late for Black, though, as Green swished in the game-winning jumper at the buzzer, giving Phoenix a 113-100 win at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Here’s a video of that entire sequence.

JALEN GREEN ICE IN HIS VEINS FOR THE WIN 🥶 pic.twitter.com/B8fXouaEU2 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) February 22, 2026

Before that shot, Green was just a 5-for-25 from the floor, as he saw more touches due to the absence of Devin Booker and the early exit from the contest by Dillon Brooks.

But that horrid shooting performance did not matter when it was all said and done, as Green delivered for Phoenix in the most important time of the game. He finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals in 37 minutes of action. Grayson Allen led the Suns in scoring with 27 points on 8-for-22 shooting.

The 24-year-old Green also became just the first player since former Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams in 2016 to win a game in double-overtime on a 3-point shot at the buzzer, according to ESPN Insights.