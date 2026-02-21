Dillon Brooks suffers an injury in his first game back from suspension

Phoenix Suns star Dillon Brooks will not be able to finish Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

The former Oregon Ducks star appears to have suffered an injury in the first quarter and was ruled out by the Suns for the rest of the contest, according to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com.

If anything, it appears Brooks’ injury is to his non-shooting hand, as the Suns’ staff were seen checking it on the sidelines.

Can’t quite see where it happened but Dillon Brooks was holding his non shooting hand a lot in that first quarter.



Does not look like he is going to return.@azfamily pic.twitter.com/CIODnukqXb — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) February 21, 2026

This is an unfortunate development for Brooks, especially after he had just returned from a one-game suspension.

Brooks triggered an automatic suspension after getting called for his 16th technical foul in the 2025-26 season, and as a result, he was deemed unavailable in the Suns’ meeting with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, which ended in a 121-94 loss to Victor Wembanyama and company.

Brooks only saw seven minutes of action against the Magic before he left, scoring 5 points on 2-for-7 shooting to go with 3 rebounds. He has been one of the most important players for Phoenix this season. Brooks entered the Magic game second on the team with an average of 21.2 points per game.

Brooks’ status for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Mortgage Matchup Center is in doubt due to his injury.