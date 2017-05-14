Gregg Popovich rips Donald Trump again

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich does not pull punches, especially when it comes to the President of the United States.

Popovich was asked Sunday ahead of his team’s Western Conference Finals opener if current events outside of basketball ever distracted him, and he gave a lengthy answer in which he criticized President Donald Trump without even mentioning his name.

“Absolutely. It’s interesting you would ask that,” Popovich said, via Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group. “Usually things happen in the world, and you go to work, you know, and you’ve got your family and you’ve got your friends and you do what you do, but to this day I feel like there’s a cloud, a pall over the whole country, in a paranoid, surreal sort of way.

“It’s got nothing to do with the Democrats losing the election. It’s got to do with the way one individual conducts himself. And that’s embarrassing, it’s dangerous to our institutions and what we all stand for, what we expect the country to be. But for this individual, he’s in a game show. And everything that happens begins and ends with him, not our people or our country. Every time he talks about those things, that’s just a ruse. That’s just disingenuous, cynical and fake.”

This isn’t the first time Popovich has ripped Trump. It probably won’t be the last, either.