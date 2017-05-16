Nik Stauskas trolls Sacramento Kings over draft pick swap

Nik Stauskas has no chill.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard trolled his former team, the Sacramento Kings, for their 2015 trade that involved him because of its 2017 implications.

Here’s the tweet:

Rain drop, drop top, we be converting on the pick swap. #ThanksSac — Nik Stauskas (@NStauskas11) May 17, 2017

Two years ago, the Kings were looking to free up some cap space, so they unloaded Carl Landry and Jason Thompson on the Sixers. In order for Philly to take on the salaries, the Kings threw in Stauskas, as well as a 2019 first-round pick and the right to swap picks in the 2016 and 2017 drafts.

Philly ended up with the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft and Sacramento the No. 5 pick because of the pick swap provision. So yes, in addition to still having Stauskas on the roster, the Sixers will have the opportunity to pick two spots higher thanks to the 2015 trade with the Kings.