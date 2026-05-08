JJ Redick gets a technical foul for bizarre crashout in Game 2

It did not take long for JJ Redick to get upset with the officiating during Game 2.

The Los Angeles Lakers head coach Redick picked up an early technical foul on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder . In the first quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Redick got irate after the Thunder supposedly got away with fouling Lakers star Austin Reaves on back-to-back possessions.

The second such instance led to a Thunder steal for an easy dunk by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Redick immediately called a timeout after the dunk and proceeded to crash out.

He grabbed Lakers center Jaxson Hayes , who was doing nothing other than walking to the bench, and appeared to spank Hayes to illustrate the contact that OKC was allegedly getting away with. Redick then got right up into the face of referee Ben Taylor, who hit him with a technical foul.

Here is the video of the incident.

JJ Reddick technical foul pic.twitter.com/TSk8BSg0Rt — Shabazz (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 8, 2026

The Lakers lost Game 1 of the second-round series to the Thunder by a lopsided final score of 108-90, so that may have been Redick simply trying to show some fight. But under any circumstances, Redick is never afraid to mix it up with the refs and was once even caught on video delivering a very profane message to an official during a game.