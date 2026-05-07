Report: Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini rented a boat together while she was pregnant

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal has taken another twist.

Vrabel, the New England Patriots head coach, and Russini, the former reporter for The Athletic, rented a private boat together back in June 2021, according to a report on Wednesday by TMZ Sports. The outlet obtained a copy this week of the alleged booking documents showing that Vrabel and Russini rented out the vessel together in Putnam County, Tenn. and were the only two people onboard for the two-to-three-hour boat ride.

Additionally, TMZ Sports adds that Vrabel, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans at the time, and Russini, who was pregnant with her first child with husband Kevin Goldschmidt, both signed the company waiver before heading onto the boat together. You can read TMZ’s full report on the situation here.

It has been roughly a month now since Vrabel and Russini were spotted in pictures holding hands and hugging at a resort in Arizona. While both Vrabel and Russini denied that anything inappropriate occurred between them at the time, additional details have surfaced in recent weeks painting a picture of a seemingly intimate relationship.

A couple of weeks ago, photos from March 2020 showed Vrabel and Russini cozying up to each other at a local bar. Then just days later, we learned that Russini had apparently made a Spotify playlist for Vrabel in 2022.

Russini would go on to resign from her job at The Athletic in the wake of the scandal. Meanwhile, Vrabel recently took a leave of absence from his position as head coach to attend counseling but has since returned and continues to be publicly supported by the Patriots.