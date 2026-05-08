Donovan Mitchell injures Tobias Harris with a wicked crossover in Game 2

Donovan Mitchell was out there committing acts of violence on Thursday.

Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers played Thursday against Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. In the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., the Cavaliers star Mitchell got the Pistons forward Harris isolated on the perimeter.

Immediately, Mitchell hit Harris with an inside-out dribble followed by a right-left and then a left-right crossover all the way into a made floater at the rim. That entire sequence proved to be far too much for Harris (and his mortal body) as he promptly collapsed to the hardwood grabbing onto his left hip.

Here is the video of the play.

Donovan Mitchell crossed up Tobias Harris so badly he hurt his hip pic.twitter.com/ozYmi3HjFe — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 7, 2026

The Pistons were forced to take a timeout as Harris gingerly picked himself up off the floor. But Harris did not actually end up leaving the game and ultimately gutted through the hip injury for the rest of the contest.

Harris, 33, entered play on Thursday averaging a stout 21.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in the playoffs (after posting just 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in the regular season). As for the seven-time All-Star Mitchell, he can now add his name to the list of Cleveland players who have actually managed to injure opponents with in-game crossovers.