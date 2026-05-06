Kurt Warner’s son lands NFL rookie camp invitation

EJ Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, has landed an invitation to an NFL rookie minicamp.

Warner has accepted an invitation to the Denver Broncos ’ rookie camp set for this week, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This comes after he previously got a look at the Kansas City Chiefs ’ rookie minicamp.

Kurt Warner said he is “excited” for his son to get the opportunity, and that EJ just wants a chance to show that he can perform in the NFL.

Just talked to Kurt Warner on QB son E.J. Warner of Fresno State going to #Broncos rookie minicamp as tryout player “I’m excited. Like so many of these other kids coming out of college, he’s just trying to find an opportunity to show people that they can perform at the NFL level" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 6, 2026

EJ Warner played at Temple and Rice in college before finishing his career at Fresno State last season. He threw for 2,030 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Bulldogs as a senior.

Warner is ultimately a longshot to catch on in the NFL, but the same could have been said for his father. It certainly does not speak poorly of him that the likes of Andy Reid and Sean Payton want a look at him, either.