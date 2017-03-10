Baker Mayfield tackled hard by police during arrest (Video)

The hardest tackle Baker Mayfield took all year came at the hands of some policemen.

The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback was arrested last month in Fayetteville, Ark. on multiple charges. Police say they were trying to interview the quarterback when he sprinted away, leading to him being taken down.

Mayfield was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He is set to appear in court on April 7.

He sent the following statement out apologizing after the arrest and promising to make up for it.