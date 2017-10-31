Hue Jackson, Browns coaches reportedly ‘irate’ team did not get Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns were the team most frequently linked to Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason, so it was somewhat surprising that the quarterback was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for only a second-round pick on Monday. Hue Jackson and his staff are reportedly just as baffled as the rest of us.

NFL reporter Benjamin Albright says he received several emails Monday night informing him that the coaching staff in Cleveland is “irate” that the front office did not find a way to land Garoppolo.

Got several emails last night that coaching staff for #Browns HIGHLY upset at front office. Coaches in building working, FO went home at 5 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

2/ while coaches continued to work the night before the trade deadline. Sasha Brown was unaware of the Jimmy G trade and was actually — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

3/ informed of it by an irate coaching staff who had lobbied to acquire him, over an hour after it happened. Coaching staff feels that — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

4/ the front office is undercutting them by not acquiring the talent they need to win, and not putting in matching effort to do so. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 31, 2017

Albright’s report meshes with what NFL.com’s Michael Silver was told, which is that Jackson badly wanted Garoppolo.

The two quarterbacks Hue has wanted most since taking over are Goff and Garoppolo. It's fair to put RG3 on him. But it's never his call. https://t.co/I6YMuxE8kv — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 31, 2017

The Browns have two first-round picks and three second-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, so you have to assume they could have made the New England Patriots a better offer. Based on a report we heard earlier this month about the relationship between Cleveland’s coaching staff and front office executives, it is no surprise that they were not on the same page.