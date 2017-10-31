pixel 1
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Hue Jackson, Browns coaches reportedly ‘irate’ team did not get Jimmy Garoppolo

October 31, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jimmy Garoppolo

The Cleveland Browns were the team most frequently linked to Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason, so it was somewhat surprising that the quarterback was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for only a second-round pick on Monday. Hue Jackson and his staff are reportedly just as baffled as the rest of us.

NFL reporter Benjamin Albright says he received several emails Monday night informing him that the coaching staff in Cleveland is “irate” that the front office did not find a way to land Garoppolo.

Albright’s report meshes with what NFL.com’s Michael Silver was told, which is that Jackson badly wanted Garoppolo.

The Browns have two first-round picks and three second-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, so you have to assume they could have made the New England Patriots a better offer. Based on a report we heard earlier this month about the relationship between Cleveland’s coaching staff and front office executives, it is no surprise that they were not on the same page.

